Deal: Sony Xperia 10 is less than half its usual price at just $169.99 unlocked – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Sony unveiled the mid-range Xperia 10 at MWC this February alongside the Xperia 1 flagship. Like that high-end model, the Xperia 10 also has a supertall screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, making for a pretty unique look (especially when you add in Sony’s blocky design language).

While you may not watch a lot of 21:9 video content on your smartphone, this aspect ratio may also make you scroll less inside any apps that rely on that vertical action a lot – like, say Facebook, or Instagram.

The display is definitely the Xperia 10’s main claim to fame and its clear differentiator from the competition. Usually it’s priced at $349.99 unlocked, which isn’t great given its specs, but today Amazon and B&H have both decided to slash that by more than half.

So at this point the Xperia 10 can be yours for just $169.99, which makes it a pretty interesting phone. It has a 6-inch screen size (with 1080p+ resolution), the Snapdragon 630 chipset at the helm, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a dual rear camera system (13 MP wide + 5 MP depth sensor), an 8 MP selfie cam, and a 2,870 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie.