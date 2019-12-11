Commandos Is Returning With A New Game For PS5, Xbox Scarlett, And PC – GameSpot

Commandos, the long-dormant real-time strategy series, is coming back for next-generation consoles. Gamesindustry.biz is reporting that Kalypso Media Group is expanding, and has opened a new studio with the express intent of developing a new Commandos game–the first entry in the franchise since 2006’s Commandos: Strike Force.

The studio, which is based in Frankfurt, will be headed by Jürgen Reusswig. He previously served as studio manager at Sunflowers, which has published the Anno series in the past. According to Kalypso Media Group managing director Simon Hellwig, Kalypso is looking to “expand (their) internal and external development efforts,” and is returning to the Commandos series because it is “a great, globally recognized brand.”

Development on the new Commandos game, which will be the sixth in the series, has not started. A HD remake of Commandos 2, developed by Australia-based Torus games, is also due for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2020, with Switch and mobile versions to follow. That game received an 8.8/10 in our original 2001 review of it.

