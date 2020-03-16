Check Out These Tips To Master Your Iphone

If you are still using a conventional, non-smartphone, you may wonder what all the fuss is about. There are multiple phones available that have very similar functions. Deciding which smartphone to choose can be a daunting task. One phone stands above the rest, and that’s the iphone. Read on to discover tips and tricks on how to take advantage of what the iphone can do.

If you want to save your battery power on your iphone, lower the levels of brightness the screen emits. The phone has a brightness option within its settings area, and this can be amended easily. Your battery will last longer using this method, which may make quite the difference in long-term use.

Ased Reminders

To get the most out of your iphone, remember that Siri has a ton of unique options you can use, like location reminders. Instead of the time-based reminders, you can use location-based reminders. You can tell Siri to remind you to do something when you get home. As soon as the iphone detects that you are home, it will activate the reminder. This helps when you have no idea what time you will be arriving at home, and lets you set a reminder.

An iPhone’s notification feature can become annoying. You can shut them off. Open Settings and select the ‘Notifications’ bar. Review the applications listed below the heading “Notification Center.” Take away anything you do not want to be there. The best part is that this can significantly increase your battery’s life each day.

AutoCorrect usually tries to suggest different words for you to use, but you don’t have to keep hitting “X” at each word. You can make this process faster by tapping anywhere on your screen. This will close the suggestion box for you, which is a much faster method.

Having read this article, it should be plain to see how the iphone holds such advantages over all of the other smartphones available. The functionality, ease of use and attractiveness are some of the reasons people choose the iphone. Anyone can clearly see all the advantages it has over its competition.