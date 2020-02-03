Check Out These Helpful Hints About Cell Phones

Do you know enough about your cell phone? A lot of people do not. There are literally tons of options with cell phones, making it hard to know everything. There are tips in this article that will make operating your phone easier.

Don’t throw away your cell phone if liquid gets into it. The first thing to try is to take out the battery and put the device into a container of rice. The rice will absorb the moisture that’s inside your device.

When relying on an LTE or 4G signal, take care when you view video. Most plans only allow you a certain amount of data transfer every month. Video can take away a lot of your data, and you might end up racking up a lot of charges. Look for a new plan if you frequently go over.

If you have a smartphone, you may use it frequently during the day. Switch them off occasionally. Smartphones are pretty much little computers. Restarting them helps keep memory free and the device running at its best. You will quickly notice the improvement in the performance of your cell phone after only a few days of following this trick.

Take your time when it comes to extending a warranty. They cost extra without actually doing much for you. Odds are good that if your cell phone is going to break down then it will happen while your original manufacturers warranty is still in operation. Also, lots of folks get new phones ever year, so extended coverage is useless.

When you have to get yourself a phone that’s new, be sure you compare and contrast the phones in regular stores. Putting just a few hours one afternoon can mean learning a lot about different models, plans and features. This ensures you get a phone you love.

Be sure you truly require a smartphone before purchasing one. Smartphones could be expensive, but they are often worth it. The problem with this is that most people just use their phone to make basic phone calls. If that describes you, buying a smartphone means a higher initial investment, as well as a higher priced monthly fee. This may not be what is right for you.

Avoid having your cellphone near water. A lot of people make a mistake from time to time and drop their phone into water which ruins it. If you want the phone to last, ensure that it functions properly by not getting it wet. Though you may feel invincible, accidents are common.

Don’t allow your phone to go dead before charging it. The batteries were not designed to only be charged after they died. When you allow the battery to get low before charging, it eventually has difficulty gaining much of a charge. Therefore, be vigilant.

Cell phone technology is constantly changing. But, hopefully, you’ve learned much here to give you a leg up on the tech. While the device may be confusing at first, you can conquer it in no time!