Cell Phone Secrets The Phone Companies Don’t Want You To Know

Shopping around for a new cell phone? Do you wish to choose the best company? Would you like to know how you can better use your cellphone to make your life easier? Regardless of your motivation, this piece is meant to help on the subject of cell phones.

Don’t always rush to update to the latest phone. Sometimes it is not worth it. Companies change their phones often, but sometimes the updates are minor. Look for a few reviews about a new phone prior to buying it so you know whether or not it’s a great idea to update. Most of time, you won’t need to.

AS they become older, smartphones will slow down. Downloading updates is very important. The issue is that the newer phones get the more powerful updates. When this happens, you will need to purchase a new phone.

Carefully consider purchasing an extended warranty. Generally, these added costs are nothing more than that. A defective phone will generally fail within the time allotted for the regular warranty. Also, lots of folks get new phones ever year, so extended coverage is useless.

Comparison shop at neighborhood stores before buying your new cell phone. Spend some time testing the features of a variety of models. You are far more likely to purchase a phone that you will use and enjoy for the next few years.

Make sure you actually need a smartphone before you actually buy one. Smartphones are costly, but they have lots of benefits. The main issue is, a lot of people just require a phone that’s basic to make their phone calls. Buying a smart phone is expensive from the get-go, and then it costs a lot in monthly fees. This could end up not being a great choice.

Keep water away from your cellphone. A lot of people ruin their cell phone by getting water into it. To avoid this, try keeping the phone away from sources of water. You may think you won’t drop it, but accident can happen.

Talk to your friends about the cell phones they prefer. People you trust are likely to have great advice for you. They can help you to decide which phone is right for you, and this will make it easier to shop with knowledge in hand.

Never buy a smart phone if you only use your phone to make voice calls. Smart phones are great for web surfing and apps, but they aren’t needed for those that just need a phone for talking. Since smartphones cost quite a bit more money, you want to invest a smaller amount in a regular cell phone if you’re just going to be talking and texting.

Cases may not be required for the very latest phone models. The latest smartphones are designed with sturdy materials so that they can endure hard knocks. A case will protect the glass, but can make the phone hard to use. Analyze your choices, and select a phone based on what you need.

You have to realize that the camera on your phone does not actually have the optical zoom feature. If you desire to have a shot up close, you need to get closer to your target. There are lenses that you could purchase that could fit in your smartphone that could allow you to zoom in.

Purchase a brand new cell phone at least every few years. Most websites function better when viewed on new phones. This can mean that you’ll have a difficult time accessing them on an outdated phone.

Take some time to learn what the applications do that are on your phone. Nearly every phone allows listening to music and web surfing. You will almost certainly have a calender. Figuring out what goes into these programs is going to help you get a lot of use out of the money you spend.

Make sure your phone is protected. They can be very expensive to fix or replace in their entirety. A screen protector can prevent the scratching of your screen. From there, think about picking up a hard case.

Never be fooled by a cell phone camera’s zoom lens. This zoom feature isn’t the same as regular cameras. Cell phones have digital zooming which just enlarges pixels; this affects picture quality. Therefore, better pictures can be had by getting closer to the subject rather than using a zoom function.

Watching Videos

Use WiFi for watching videos, rather than the data from your data plan. Watching videos through your data will suck it up quickly. This is only advisable if you have an unlimited data plan.

At this point you might be feeling a bit better about having a cell phone and being up on the latest technology. It seems we are required to move faster and faster these days, but you can offset this by having so much stuff available on your cell phone at your fingertips. Remember all the tips this article has provided.