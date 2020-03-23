Cell Phone Advice For Those Considering A Purchase

Are you thinking about buying a new cell phone? Do you need to be certain you use the right company? Do you want to have a great experience with your cell phone? Regardless of your motivation, this piece is meant to help on the subject of cell phones.

Make sure that you restart your cell phones every once in a while so that you can get rid of the memory that is stored from programs like Twitter and Facebook. In this way, you will be able to get the best performance from your phone.

Cell Phone

If you drop a cell phone into a liquid, don’t assume that it’s ruined and throw it away. Remove your phone’s battery and put your cell phone into a bowl full of rice. This pulls the moisture from the phone.

Be careful if you watch videos using LTE or 4G signals. You likely have a certain amount of data that you can use in a given month. Video will use up your bandwidth allotment quickly. If you find yourself often going over, you may want to investigate a new plan.

If you must call information via a cell phone, note that you can call without big fees. You can dial 800-411-FREE. You will have to listen to a short ad, but then you can get the info you want.

Smartphones will slow down with age. Remember to update your software to avoid obsolescence. That said, the updates tend to get bigger and more powerful. In just a year or two, your old phone might not be able to handle them.

Your smartphone is likely frequently in use. It is however important to reboot it regularly. Smart phones are similar to computers. Restarting them can free up the memory and keep them running better. Simply turning your phone off a couple of times each week will improve how your phone works.

Cell Phones

Extended warranties can be tricky. Usually, they aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on. Cell phones that fail typically do so within the first twelve months, when you should already be covered by the original warranty included in the base price. Also, a lot of people get new cell phones each year, so an extended warranty really isn’t worth it.

When it comes time to buy a new cell phone, take your time and do some comparison shopping in actual brick-and-mortar stores. Spend some time testing the features of a variety of models. By doing this, you will probably find the best phone for you, much easier.

Refrain from getting your cell phone wet. Water damage is one of the most common reasons cellphones break. Keep it away from hoses and faucets. Accidents happen all the time.

Playing games on your cell phone can make the time go faster when you’re waiting for just about anything. Smartphones have great graphics, which means you can use them to play great games. Be sure that you don’t put too many games onto your cell phone because it can cause problems with the memory.

Be sure to get a good case for your phone! If you drop your iPhone, you’ll find yourself paying for your mistake. Otterbox has several nice products that can protect your phone. Another good model to consider is the Defender.

Educate yourself about your cell phone’s calendar functions. Tracking appointments can be accomplished very easily. Make sure that your alert is set beforehand. This is a simple time saver that can help you stay on track with your schedule.

Never let those cell phone cameras fool you with their zoom lens claims. An optical zoom found on a camera and the zoom on a cell phone isn’t the same. Digital zooming is normally used for cell phones and only enlarges the pixels, while degrading image quality. If you want to best use your phone’s camera, as opposed to zooming, try moving closer.

Apple Users

If you do not text very often, eliminate the text plan from your phone at your earliest convenience. Texting plans waste money if you don’t actually use them. You can try using an app for texting, and Apple users can use iMessage to send texts to fellow Apple users free.

Now you can be confident in utilizing new technologies through your cell phone. While life moves so fast, the tools available through your cell phone and at your fingertips can really help. Keep all of this advice in mind.