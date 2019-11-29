Bose Black Friday deal: save £40 on SoundSport Free wireless earbuds – What Hi-Fi?

Bose and Black Friday don’t often walk side by side, so when a stonking five-star set of wireless in ears and a discount fall into step, we feel the need to tell you about it.

We’ve seen this deal live at both John Lewis and Amazon (below), so depending on how full your virtual shopping cart is at either retailer, add away – at this price, the fitness-lover in your life will adore them.

You don’t even have to go for any loud colourways either – the deal is for the triple black Bose buds.

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £140 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose’s superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

After giving the Bose SoundSport Free true wireless headphones a thorough run for their money in our tests, we summarised: “The true wireless in-ear headphone market is booming at the moment, and the Bose SoundSport Free are good enough to give the very best a run for their money. They sound great and their array of features puts some rivals to shame.”

Need we say more? Great sport in-ears, great Black Friday discount.

MORE:

Best Black Friday headphones deals 2019 UK

The best Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals 2019