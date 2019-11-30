Black Friday USB-C battery deal: $100 to fully charge your 15-inch MacBook Pro – The Verge

In May, we introduced you to high-wattage USB-C PD external batteries that can charge a full-size laptop on the go — not just a phone — and the $150 Zendure SuperTank was one of our top picks thanks to its (relatively) compact size and price. But for Black Friday, the SuperTank is now more affordable than it’s been since its Kickstarter campaign — just $100.99 after coupon code at Amazon.

For the price, you’ll get a 27,000mAh (roughly 100Wh) capacity — enough to fully charge a 15-inch MacBook Pro, and most of the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s larger battery too — and the ability to charge several gadgets at once with one 100W USB-C port, one 60W USB-C port, one 18W USB-A port, and one 15W USB-A port.

If you’re looking for a battery that’s a little longer and less stout, you might also take a look at Sanho / Hyper’s similar HyperJuice battery, which I personally use myself to give my Dell XPS 15 many additional hours of life — it’s currently on sale for $174.99 ($75 off) including the 100W USB-C PD charger that you’ll need to charge it up one of these giant batteries in a reasonable length of time. You can use any USB-C charger for either of these batteries — like, say, the 87W one that comes with a 15-inch MacBook Pro — but if you try to use a USB-C phone charger to top up the battery, you may be waiting quite a while.