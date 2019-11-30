Best of Currys Black Friday deals 2019: Friday nights top discounts JUST ADDED – Real Homes

We’ve been scouring Currys Black Friday deals since they went live a week ago and these are the very best and very latest – so that you can make real savings on electricals without having to trawl through the entire internet. So if you’re looking to bag yourself a bargain this Black Friday, there’s a whole host of offers on everything from kettles to vacuum cleaners, washing machines and dishwashers to grab.

Just below are our top Currys Black Friday deals for tonight; below that are all the best discounts on their products by category.

The best Currys Black Friday deals live right now

We have let the cream of the crop rise to the top. Take a look at what we think are the very best Currys Black Friday deals, then shop a wider range of products below. You can jump to a specific category using our handy links, below.

Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ | Was £429, now £299 | Save £130

Always fancied getting your hands on an Apple Watch? It’s not often than we see them retailing for less than £200, so if you’re interested this might be the best time to buy. Receive notifications directly to your watch, as well as health and fitness tracking, GPS, Apple Pay and more.View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Was £39.99, now £19.95

Everyone on team Real Homes has one of these and they are super easy to use. A fab present for a friend, or a treat for yourself. They sold out fast on Prime Day so grab one (or three) NOW.View Deal

Nutribullet Magic Bullet | Was £39.99, now £34.99 | Save £5

Feeling fruity? You need a Nutribullet. If (like us) you’re getting on the health hype in the New Year, why not stock up on this handy blender right now. Its perfect for blending up smoothies as well as soups, dips and more. And if you live in a small home, it won’t take up too much storage space, either.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was £159, now £138 | Save £21

We anticipate AirPods being one of the most sought after gifts this Christmas. So, what better time to pick them up than Black Friday? Wireless, light weight and super easy to use, they connect your iPhone via Bluetooth allowing for quality listening on the go.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £299, now £199 | Save £100

It’s not often that you find a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner for less than £200 – so this has to be one of our favourite deals so far. This handy, cordless vacuum cleaner is just what you need to spot cleaning your home. With a 30 minute battery life, this handy cordless vacuum will help you tackle dirt day-to-day. Plus, it quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum which is perfect for tackling the stairs, the car and more.View Deal

Samsung RB31FDRNDSA/EU 70/30 Fridge Freezer | was £549, now £349 | save £200

With an impressive 210 litre fridge and 98 litre freezer, this fridge freezer could be the upgrade you’ve been looking for. Especially with Christmas – and plenty of hosting opportunities – just around the corner. Aside from fulfilling the expected duties of a fridge freezer, this model also boasts frost free technology and a handy water dispenser (and who hasn’t long dreamt of having one of those).View Deal

Google Nest Mini | Was £49, now £29 | Save £20

‘OK, Google. I’m looking for a great deal on a smart speaker.’ We’ve got you covered with a massive £20 off Google’s smallest smart speaker: the Google Nest Mini. It makes the perfect entry into the world of smart home tech, or the perfect addition to an existing smart home system.View Deal

Google Nest Learning Thermostat | was £189, now £149 | save £40

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is the best smart thermostat according to our testing. Why? Well, because it does all the thinking for you. By learning your heating behaviours, over time, it figures out easy ways to reduce your energy usage without you having to lift a finger. That means reduced bills and reduced impact on the environment. We’re on board.View Deal

De’Longhi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was £699, now £349 This better than half price deal means the perfect chance to get a leading brand coffee machine for an absolute steal. It has personalised settings so you can choose you favourite strength, size and coffee temperature. It also cleans itself!View Deal

The best Currys Black Friday deals by category

What if you don’t want any of the above? No problem. We have sourced the best deals across various departments too. From vacuum cleaners to small appliances, find the best below.

Use the links below to get to the deals you’re interested in or keep scrolling.

Currys Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals

Bosch Athlet Power BBH65KITGB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £299, now £129 | Save £170

Free from cables, this super flexible cordless vacuum cleaner is just what you need to tackle your daily chores. Its lightweight design is not only super handy for the elderly (and children looking to earn a little pocket money) but makes tackling the stairs and other difficult to reach areas super straightforward, too.View Deal

Black + Decker PowerSeries Extreme BHFEV362D-GB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £229, now £149 | save £80

This super affordable cordless vacuum cleaner certainly doesn’t disappoint when it comes to performance. Aside from a seriously impressive 78 minute run time, it also offers users a handy LED light so they can spy dust and dirt in even the darkest of places.View Deal

Shark DuoClean Lift-Away NV700UK Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £279, now £139 | save £140

Designed to tackle both hard floor and carpet, this top rated bagless vacuum cleaner is just what you need to make daily chores easier and more efficient. Plus, its variety of onboard attachments are just what you need to tackle everything from sofas and stairs and in the inside of your car.View Deal

SEBO Airbelt K1 ePower Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | Was £300 now £189.97

This cylinder vacuum cleaner has a cord length of 7.7m, it comes with three cleaning accessories included AND it has a large capacity of 3 litres.View Deal

Shark IF200UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with DuoClean & Flexology | was £349, now £199 | save £150

Looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner to tackle the housework with ease? Converting from an upright into a handheld at the touch of a button, this model from Shark could be just what you’ve been looking for. It tackles carpet and hard flooring with equal ease, as well as making cleaning the stairs, as well as under the sofa and other hard top reach places easier and more efficient.View Deal

Shark DuoClean True Pet Flexology IF260UKTH Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £479, now £299 | Save £180

DuoClean technology makes this cordless vacuum cleaner perfect for tackling hard floors, as well as carpet. And while each battery only has a thirty minute run time, this model comes with two batteries, so you’ll be able to tackle your whole house in one go. Got a pet? No problem, the Shark is well equipped to suck up everything your furry friend has to offer.View Deal

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £599, now £499 | Save £100 Looking for a seriously fancy cordless vacuum cleaner? This is the one for you. Complete with a handy LCD screen, which provides insight into battery life, blockages and more as well as seriously impressive 60 minute run time, this handy bit of kit promises to help you get the job done. And if you’re an allergy sufferer t’s even better. Because, according to research, it removed up to 99.97% of dust particles. Brilliant.View Deal

Currys Black Friday coffee machine deals

Breville Mostra Easy Measure Filter Coffee Machine | Was £99.99, now £49.99 | save £50

Like the idea of waking up to a fresh cup of coffee, without having to lift a finger? This is the coffee machine for you. Simply set up your machine the night before, set the timer and let the machine do the rest.View Deal

Breville One-Touch VCF107 Coffee Machine | Was £299, now £149 | save £150

Compatible with ground coffee, as well as pod coffee, this stylish one touch coffee machine not only prepare coffee to perfection. But, it’ll froth your milk too. And when you’re done, you’ll be astounded to discover how easy it is to clean, too.View Deal

Nespresso by De’Longhi Lattissima One EN500W Coffee Machine | Was £149, now £134 | Save £15

Start your day with a cappuccino, lungo, latte or espressos to satisfy your caffeine needs. Aside from its (obviously) stylish design, this coffee machine also comes with an automatic milk jug, which measures the amount of milk to avoid waste. We’ll have a frothy coffee, please.View Deal

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Plus XN903840 Coffee Machine |Was £179, now £75 One of our top pick coffee machines is on sale! The Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Plus XN903840 Coffee Machine has five different cup sizes and, when you place a capsule into the Vertuo Plus, it automatically adjusts the settings to match. It takes just 15 to 20 seconds to pre-heat your machine, and automatically switches off to help save energy, too.

Currys Black Friday washing machine and tumble dryer deals

Currys Black Friday washing machine deals

Hotpoint Smart WMFUG942GUK Washing Machine | Was £349, now £289

Smart washing machines are leading the way when it comes to laundry, ensuring each load is customised in order to make the most of water and detergent used.View Deal

LG F4J609WN NFC 9 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine | Was £449, now £349 | save £100

This washing machine not only boasts fewer parts, which means a quieter washing experience (perfect for open plan spaces) but its A+++ rating will dramatically reduce your energy usage, while the option to pause means you’ll be able to add in any socks lost on the route from laundry basket to the washing machine. Plus, connect your washing machine to your smartphone to download specialist wash cycles – including Baby Care and Cold Wash. View Deal

SAMSUNG ecobubble Washing Machine | Was £389 now £349 at Currys

Available in a choice of black or white, this Samsung machine has a capacity of 8kg, a spin speed of 1400rpm and an energy rating of A+++. A 2kg wash takes just 15 minutes. Our favourite features? The drawer cleans itself of leftover detergent to prevent mould from growing, and the ecobubble technology that mixes air, water and detergent to wash clothes at lower temperatures, in turn keeping your electricity bill down.View Deal

LG F4J610WS NFC Spin Washing Machine | Was £569, now £399 This 4.5 star rated washing machine has a 10kg capacity, making it perfect for a large family. The 30-minute quickwash can clean 2kg of clothes, too – great for last minute jobs. And it has an A+++ energy rating and a 5-year guarantee included.View Deal

Samsung AddWash WW90K5410UW Washing Machine | was £499, now £429 | save £70

We’ve always experienced the frustration of starting a wash load, only to discover that a sneaky sock has escaped somewhere between the laundry basket and the washing machine. Well, what if we told you that Samsung have tackled this first world problem, allowing users to add extras to a wash load, even after its started. Genius, right?View Deal

Currys Black Friday tumble dryer deals

Beko DTBC9001W 9 kg Condenser Tumble Dryer | Was £270, now £198 | Save £72 at Currys

Like the idea of a tumble dryer, but concerned about it ruining your clothes? This is the dryer for you. Designed with sensor programmes, this 9kg dryer will cut out instantly to prevent over drying. Plus, it boasts a pretty impressive B energy rating.View Deal

Currys Black Friday small appliance deals

Currys Black Friday kettle deals

Breville Mostra VKT140 Jug Kettle | Was £79.99, now £39.99 | save £40

Looking for a super stylish kettle to complement your kitchen? Designed with elegance, this option from Breville is available in cream, silver and grey and would make the perfect addition to any kitchen.View Deal

MORPHY RICHARDS 562000 Multicooker | Was £189.98 now £99.97

Now with a huge £90 off, this Morphy Richards multi cooker is a bargain. It had a 1.2 litre capacity as well as a timer function, it can cook everything from rice to pasta and also sauté, boil, mix, blend or stew.View Deal

Currys Black Friday mixer deals

Nutribullet Magic Bullet | Was £39.99, now £34.99 | Save £5

Feeling fruity? You need a Nutribullet. If (like us) you’re getting on the health hype in the New Year, why not stock up on this handy blender right now. Its perfect for blending up smoothies as well as soups, dips and more. And if you live in a small home, it won’t take up too much storage space, either.View Deal

Currys Black Friday slow cooker deals

Crock Pot SCCPRC507B-060 Slow Cooker | was £69.99, now £34.99 | save £35

If you don’t already own a crock pot, we might just have to unfriend you. We go on about them all the time on Realhomes.com – and for good reason. They make cooking easier and more efficient, allowing you to create homemade meals with minimal effort. And this model allows you to prepare food for up to six people.View Deal

Currys Black Friday airfryer deals

Tefal ActiFry Plus GH840040 Air Fryer | was £180, now £99.99 | save £80.01

Looking for a healthier way to enjoy your favourite fried foods? Whether home cooked chips, halloumi, chicken or veggies, this super smart air fryer uses just one spoonful of oil to fry your food to perfection.View Deal

Ninja Foodi OP300UK Multi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer | was £199, now £129 | save £70

Achieve one pot dishes with ease thanks to this super Ninja Pressure Cooker. How does cooking a chicken until its juicy and tender, then crisping it off using the air fryer, sound? We think pretty chick-eliscious. View Deal

Currys Black Friday microwave deals

Panasonic NN-E28JBMBPQ Compact Solo Microwave | was £79.99, now £49.99 | save £30

Despite its small design, this compact microwave certainly packs a punch. We’re talking 800W of punch. And it won’t take up too much space on your counter, which is perfect if you’re working with a small space.View Deal

Currys Black Friday fan deals

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater | Was £399, now £299 | Save £100 Don’t wait until summer and then wish that you’d picked up a Dyson fan (they’ll inevitably all be sold out). Instead, invest in the lead up to Black Friday. Plus, this room can heat a room, so it won’t be totally redundant during winter.View Deal

Currys Black Friday TV deals

32 inch TVs

JVC LT-32C690 32in Smart LED TV | Was £199 now £149

Want something smart, easy to use and affordable? This JVC TV is it. You can stream everything from Netflix to ITV on it (subscription permitting) and it’s HD Ready at 720p. It also lets you pause and rewind channels for those super-important tea and biscuit breaks.View Deal

Panasonic TX-32FS500B 32in Smart HDR LED TV | Was £249, now £199 | Save £50

A 32 inch smart TV for less than £200? Christmas really has come early. This little guy, from Panasonic, also offers users HD quality and access to a whole host of streaming platforms. What’s not to love?View Deal

40 inch TVs

SONY BRAVIA KDL40WE663 40in Smart HDR LED TV | Was £369 now £349

Rated A+ for energy, this Sony TV spans 40 inches, it’s smart, HDR and features Freeview HD built-in. Even better? You can bag a Google Nest Mini for just £10 if you purchase this product now.View Deal

43 inch TVs

SAMSUNG UE43RU7020KXXU 43in TV | Was £379 now £329

This 43-inch Samsung TV is smart, 4K, Ultra HD and it has £50 off right now. You’ll also get six months of Spotify premium for free when you purchase.View Deal

SAMSUNG UE43RU7470UXXU 43in TV | Was £499 now £399

This 43-inch Samsung TV is smart, 4K, Ultra HD and it features three HDMI ports. It also comes in 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches.View Deal

50 inch TVs

Samsung UE50RU7020KXXU 50in TV | Was £449 now £379

A verrry cheap price for a 50-inch Samsung TV (thanks, Black Friday), this is a pretty incredible offer from Currys PC World. For just £379, you can bag a 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV as well as a free six month Spotify premium membership and if you like, and a Google Nest Mini for just £10. Even better? If the price of this model drops come Black Friday, you’ll be refunded the price difference.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD49XG8096BU 49in TV with Google Assistant | Was £679 now £499

This TV has Google Assistant built-in, meaning you can control it with the sound of your voice. You’ll save a whopping £180 when buying now, and it comes in four other sizes. Did we mention that it’s smart, 4K, Ultra HD and LED?View Deal

Philips Ambilight 55OLED754/12 55 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV | Was £1099, now £989 | Save £110

For a truly immersive home cinema experience, look no further than the Philips Ambilight OLED TV. Not only does it offer a premium quality audio visual experience, but it makes the most of ambilight technology which uses intelligent LEDs to illuminate the edges of your television screens. Ooh, fancy.View Deal

65 inch TVs

SAMSUNG UE65RU7020KXXU 65in TV | Was £749 now £599

With a picture quality of 1,400 PQI, this Samsung 65-inch TV is a bargain with a huge £150 off today. It looks good, sounds good and is smart, 4K, Ultra HD and comes with TV PLUS built-in. View Deal

70 inch TVs

SAMSUNG UE70RU7020KXXU 70in TV | Was £849 now £749

Looking to buy a 70-inch TV? This is probably the best price you’ll find one for on the web. For just £749, you can enjoy smart, 4K Ultra HD viewing on an enormous screen fit for movie watching. Hurry to bag £100 off.View Deal

75 inch TVs

Sony Bravia KD75XG8096BU 75 inch Smart LED TV | Was £1,499, now £1,299 | save £200

Enjoy cinema style visuals from the comfort of your own home with this super stylish 75 inch television. Whether you’re a film buff, box set binger or hard core gamer, prepare for a visual experience like you’ve never seen before. Plus, built in Google Assistant means you can also control your TV using the sound of your voice which makes it super easy to control the rest of your smart home from one central point.View Deal

Currys Black Friday fridge freezer deals

Logik L200CFB18 Chest Freezer | Was £199, now £159 | Save £40

Hosting this Christmas? If you’re anything like us, you’ll be anticipating a game of extreme freezer Tetris when it comes to storing food. And even then, you’ll likely be left relying on nature’s fridge (aka the back garden). But, a chest freezer can change all of that, and for just £159 we don’t think you can do much better than this 199L model from Logik. Simply pop it in the garage and you’re good to go.View Deal

Samsung RB31FDRNDSA/EU 70/30 Fridge Freezer | was £549, now £349 | save £200

With an impressive 210 litre fridge and 98 litre freezer, this fridge freezer could be the upgrade you’ve been looking for. Especially with Christmas – and plenty of hosting opportunities – just around the corner. Aside from fulfilling the expected duties of a fridge freezer, this model also boasts frost free technology and a handy water dispenser (and who hasn’t long dreamt of having one of those).View Deal

Haier HB16FMAA 60/40 Fridge Freezer | was £579, now £449 | save £130

Not only does this fridge freezer look super stylish, it’s seriously functional too. Its convertible fridge freezer zone provides the flexibility you need when storage is at a premium, while My Zone technology ensures that food stays fresher for longer.View Deal

LG GSL961PZBV American-Style Fridge Freezer | Was £1,299, now £849 | save £450 Finding an American style fridge freezer for less than a grand is something of a rarity. And especially finding one that’s this nice. It boasts an impressive 405 litre fridge and 196 litre freezer, as well as frost free technology, a water and ice dispenser and technology that aims to keep food fresher for longer. Hosting Christmas this year? This is a purchase you won’t regret.View Deal

Samsung RF50K5960S8/EU Fridge Freezer | was £1499, now £999 | save £500

Hosting this Christmas? It could be time to think about upgrading your old fridge. And we think this gorgeous silver model from Samsung could be the answer. Despite advertising a 336 litre fridge and 150 litre freezer, it’s actually possible to change the convert the freezer to a fridge – and vice versa – depending on your requirements. On top of that, is boasts a freshness feature which promises to preserve your food for longer. Brilliant.View Deal

Currys Black Friday large appliances deals

Currys Black Friday oven and range cooker deals

BEKO BXIF22100S Electric Oven | Was £170, now £149 | Save £21

New year, new kitchen? Yep, we’ve got similar plans. But just because work isn’t starting until 2020, that doesn’t mean you should miss out on some cracking deals. It’s worth picking up discounted appliances if you’re looking to stick to a budget and this electric oven from Beko is one of our favourites. Why? well amongst other things it offers five cooking functions, SimplySteam which keeps your oven looking clean and efficient performance to help keep your bills down.View Deal

Logik LBUDOX18 Electric Built-under Double Oven | Was £260, now £220 | Save £40

Kit out your kitchen with this double electric oven from Logik. Not only does it allow you to cook more than one thing at once, but its EasyClean design makes it super easy to wipe away daily grease and grime.View Deal

Beko XDC653K Electric Ceramic Cooker | Was £399, now £299 | Save £100

Complete with two electric ovens, an integrated electric grill and a four-zone electric ceramic hob, it’s worth considering investing in this set-up from Beko if you’re considering taking on a renovation in the New Year. View Deal

Rangemaster Kitchener KCH90DFFBL/C Dual Fuel Range Cooker | Was £1,399, now £999 | Save £400

Planning a kitchen renovation? If you’ve always dreamt of a range cooker, this might be your best opportunity to pick one up. Retailing at less than £1,000 – you won’t get much better than that.View Deal

Currys Black Friday dishwasher deals

Beko Pro DIN16X10 Full-size Fully Integrated Dishwasher | was £299, now £249 | save £50

Planning a kitchen renovation in the New Year? It could be wise to invest in your appliances now if you’re looking to make a saving. We spotted this integrated dishwasher which is super quiet so perfect for open plan living and offers the option for half loads; which is perfect for helping you save water – and energy.View Deal

AEG ComfortLift FSS62800P Integrated Dishwasher | was £699, now £599 | save £100

Planning a kitchen renovation in the New Year? It’s worth investing in appliances now when they’re super discounted. This AEG integrated dishwasher is not only super quiet – so perfect for an open plan space – but is designed to handle awkward shaped items, as well as delicates, too.View Deal

Currys Black Friday smart home deals

Currys Black Friday streaming device deals

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Cinema, Entertainment & Sports Pass | Was £49, now £24.99 | Save £5 One of the best streaming devices, according to our tests, NOW TV provides unrivalled access to a whole host of entertainment. This bundle includes Sky Cinema, Entertainment & 1 day Sports Pass, so there’s certainly something for everyone.View Deal

Google Chromecast | Was £30, now £20 | Save £10

Transform any TV into a smart TV using this handy little device. Yep, seriously, You won’t need any satellites, cables or other expensive sounding technology. Simply plug this baby into the back of your screen, connect to the WiFi and watch Netflix, YouTube and more at the click of a button. View Deal

Google Chromecast Ultra | was £69, now £54 | save £15

The best streaming device – according to our testing – The Google Chromecast Ultra not only allows you to access all your favourite streaming platforms (we’re talking Netflix, YouTube, BBC iPlayer and the like) but allows you to do so in 4K. Sport fan? Yep, you can stream live sport in impressive 4K quality, too. And for just £54, it’s a much more affordable option than upgrading to a smart TV – get ready to save some serious £££.View Deal

Currys Black Friday smart speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | Was £49.99, now £22 | Save £27.99

A great entry into the world of smart home tech, the Amazon Echo Dot may be small, but it’s perfectly formed. Aside from a super stylish design, it offers all of Alexa’s best features – including voice activation, weather forecasting, reminders and more. Plus, Currys are currently price matching Amazon. So, you can pick it up for the same price if they’re your preferred retailer.View Deal

Google Nest Mini | Was £49, now £19 | Save £30

‘OK, Google. I’m looking for a great deal on a smart speaker.’ We’ve got you covered with a massive £20 off Google’s smallest smart speaker: the Google Nest Mini. It makes the perfect entry into the world of smart home tech, or the perfect addition to an existing smart home system.View Deal

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) + Kasa HS100 V2.1 Smart Plug Bundle | Was £49, now £39.99 | Save £9.01

We’re calling this our smart home beginners bundle and think it would make the perfect Christmas gift for someone who’s sort of interested in smart home tech, but doesn’t know where to get started. Not only does it feature the super sweet Google Home Mini – the smallest and most beginner friendly smart speaker from Google – but you get a smart plug thrown in too.View Deal

Google Home | Was £89, now £49 | Save £40

Looking to introduce a smart assistant into your home? Google Assistant is a super popular option, making it super easy to listen to music, set reminders and control a wider smart home system with nothing but the sound of your voice.View Deal

Google Nest Hub | was £119, now £59 | save £50

Looking for gift ideas for a friend, or family member, who lives a little further away than you might like? The Google Nest Hub is the only member of the Google speaker family that comes complete with a touchscreen. This makes video calling loved ones super easy. And is also perfect for following step-by-step video tutorials, monitoring your home security system and more.View Deal

Currys Black Friday smart security deals

Google Nest Cam Smart Security Camera | Was £159, now £119 | save £40

With Full HD 1080p, this handy home security camera is just what you need to keep a closer eye on your home, from any location. With no hard-wiring required, all you need to do is stick it up, where ever you feel fit, sync your smart phone and start watching. Easy.View Deal

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Smart Security Camera | Was £179, now £139 | save £40

Perfect for keeping a closer eye on your home or nosing on your neighbours (this is a joke and, in fact, illegal) this smart security camera will sync with your smart phone, making it easier than ever to keep an eye on your home from any location.View Deal

Currys Black Friday video doorbell deals

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell | Was £229, now £149 | Save £80

Looking for the best video doorbell? Well, good news, as this is one of our top rated models. Whether you’re looking to keep a closer eye on your home as the dark months draw in, or just want to avoid countless trips to the depot when you start ordering Christmas presents, this could be the one for you.View Deal

Currys Black Friday smart thermostat deals

Google Nest Thermostat E | Was £199, now £149 | Save £50

Looking to minimise your heating bills this winter? Who isn’t…Well, did you know the best smart thermostats can help you do just that? By monitoring your heating behaviours – and syncing directly with your smart phone – it’s never been easier to control your heating from any location.View Deal

Currys Black Friday Fitbit and smart watch deals

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Black & Nest Mini Charcoal Bundle | Was £118.99, now £74.99 | Save £44 Planning on making 2020 the year when you really get fit? Yep, us to. And a Fitbit is the perfect companion, making it super easy to track your movement throughout the day, whether you’re into walking, running, cycling, swimming or something else. This bundle also comes with a Google Nest Hub (which, given the discount, is effectively free) and one of our top rated smart speaker, so you’re getting two top rated pieces of tech for the price of one. Brilliant.View Deal

Currys Black Friday speaker and surround sound deals

Currys Black Friday surround sound speaker deals

LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos | Was £599, now £299 | Save £300 Enhance your home cinema experience (in time for all those Christmas movies) with the help of a soundbar. When it comes to sound quality, it doesn’t get much better than Dolby Atmos and 3D sound means you’re sure to experience your favourite films, TV series and games in a whole new dimension. Browse more of the best soundbars.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q60R 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar | Was £599, now £349 | Save £250

Every seat is the best seat in the house when you’ve kitted out your home with an impressive surround sound system. Small and compact in design, this Samsung kit promises a quality home cinema experience without ruining the aesthetics of your home.View Deal

Currys Black Friday portable speaker deals

Bose Soundlink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Was £99.99, now £69.99 | Save £30

Waterproof and resistant to cracks, dents and scratches, this portable bluetooth speaker is the perfect gift for teens who like to listen to their music on the go. Whether for a party, camping trip or festival this trusty speaker reveals quality audio at a reasonable price point.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Mini Special Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker | was £169, now £149 | save £20

The perfect gift for teens, this portable speaker from Bose delivers impressive sound considering its compact size. Play music straight from your smart phone and enjoy 12 hours of charge time, no trouble.View Deal

Currys Black Friday health and beauty deals

Oral B CrossAction PRO 2000 Electric Toothbrush | Was £79.99, now £29.99 The Realhomes.com team swears by these! The PRO 2000 brush head oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 100% more plaque than your regular manual toothbrush.

There are two cleaning modes including Daily Clean and Gum Care, as well as a visible pressure sensor that lights up and stops pulsating if you’re brushing too hard. The integrated timer buzzes every 30 seconds to let you know when to move on to another area of your mouth and alerts you when the dentist-recommended two minute brushing time is up. Fail-safe if you ask us.

Currys discount codes: the best right now

As well as the best deals we have highlighted above, the Currys sale means loads of discounts on other departments. From smart home tech, to appliances, find an offer that suits you below.

10% off new Bose speaker

Bose’s new speaker boasts 12 hours battery life, Bluetooth, aux-in, a speakerphone and it comes in black or white. Use the code BSESLM10W28 for a discount at checkout. We think it’d make a fab Christmas present.View Deal

10% off FitBit Versa 2

Buying a FitBit? Whether it’s for yourself or a Christmas gift, right now you can get one for 20 per cent off at Currys PC World. The Versa 2 comes in six different colours, it’s water resistant, has a battery life of five days and best of all it features Amazon Alexa inside.View Deal

How to bag a Currys Black Friday bargain

Bagging a Currys Black Friday deal is easy. While some may prefer to shop in store, others may find it easier to shop online – this is where we come in. We’re here for you Black Friday and beyond, to help you bag the best priced Currys PC World deal around. This way, you can spend more time browsing other retailers Black Friday deals.

