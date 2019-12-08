Best accessory deals: Up to 44% off Anker cables, chargers, plus up to $100 off Sonos & Bose speakers, soundbars – AppleInsider

Cyber Week continues with cash savings on Anker accessories for your iPhone, iPad and Mac. Pick up a wireless charger, pack of cables or a portable power bank at up to 44% off, with coupon deals on select items. Those looking to add rich sound to your home or office can also save up to $100 on Sonos speakers, Bose soundbars and even wireless headphones.



Anker accessory deals

Looking for a stocking stuffer for the Apple fan in your life? Or simply want to gear up for holiday travel with quality cables and chargers, so you don’t run out of power?

A number of Anker products are on sale right now at Amazon, with prices as low as $12 with coupon, matching Cyber Monday discounts. There are a variety of items to choose from, including Qi chargers, USB-C cables, portable power banks and more. Our top picks are included below, but even more deals can be found in Anker’s Amazon store.

Anker sale

Sonos speaker sale

A popular gift idea, Sonos One speakers offer rich sound in a compact package — and both the Sonos One SL and Sonos One (Gen 2) are on sale right now at Amazon and Adorama.

With prices starting at $149.99 for the AirPlay 2 compatible speakers ($100 less than the lowest price for Apple’s HomePod), Sonos speakers offer a great deal of bang for your buck.

Also on sale is the Sonos Sub, a wireless subwoofer that pairs easily with your Sonos system and offers deep bass to further enhance your home theater setup. Now $599 after a $100 discount, the Sub is in stock and ready to ship just in time for the holidays.

Sonos deals

Bose headphones and speakers

Bose products are also on sale as we finish out Cyber Week, with discounts of up to 43% off everything from wireless headphones to AirPlay 2 compatible soundbars. These deals match Cyber Monday pricing, while also adding a few new markdowns to the mix.

Bose deals

Additional Apple deals

AppleInsider and Apple authorized resellers are also running additional exclusive savings on Apple hardware for the holidays that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus discounts on AppleCare, software and more. These deals are as follows:

Interested in additional Apple hardware? See if there is a Mac, iPad or Apple Watch deal that will save you $100s by checking out prices.appleinsider.com.