Become An IPad Expert With These Excellent Pointers

You have probably heard a lot about the iPad and other tablets. When you don’t own one yourself, you should feel jealous! You can find a plethora of things to use your iPad for. This article is filled with information and tips to help you get the most out of your iPad.

You may see significant shortening of your battery life if you frequently watch movies, listen to continuous music, or play a lot of games on your iPad. A simple way to get more play time out of each charge of the battery is to use a low screen brightness setting. There is no reason to have the screen at full brightness in any situation.

If your iPad freezes, perform a soft reset to reboot your device. Simply press down on the home button and the power button at the same time. The device will restart. If you want to kill a running process, hold the main button for around 5 seconds.

Adjust the settings in order to see more than just two lines from emails prior to opening them. Go to the Mail menu under Settings and choose “Preview.” Change this setting to show however many lines you want. This ensures you know what your emails say.

If you always prefer to read the owner’s manual for any new gadget, you will need to download the manual for the iPad. Most Apple products come with downloadable manuals.

Shortcuts let you send messages quickly. For instance, if you tap your space bar two times when you’re typing a sentence, both a space and a period will be added at the end of your sentence. You won’t need to labor over your messages using this method.

Access your Google calendar easily by adding it to your contacts on the mail tab. Then just Add An Account, choosing Other. Use the Add CalDAV icon to input your information for Google. Now leave the settings area and access the calendar app. You should see what you need.

Set up phone numbers and emails for FaceTime. FaceTime will already have one of your email addresses in it (the one you used to register your device), but putting in more is a possibility. Go to the settings of your iPad and customize from there.

To easily copy and paste, all that you need to do is press and hold the text and choose Select. Then press copy, go to another application, then press and hold again. A popup menu appears, from which you should choose ‘paste’. If you are interested in copying the entire paragraph, you will tap on the text four times.

You may be tempted to hold your iPad by its sides when you take pictures. Sadly, this leads to blurry photos. Instead, set the lock to freeze its orientation. You can then put the button to push near your thumb. After taking the photo, just use image editor to rotate the videos or images afterward.

Make use of tabs to multitask Internet surfing. You can follow any link you want without leaving your current website. Holding the link will bring you to the options menu. Within the options, you can arrange for the link to be opened in a new tab, and this means you don’t lose your current browsing page.

Many people are annoyed by the on-screen indicator listing how much charge their battery holds. Luckily, it is easily removed. Use the settings app and navigate to General > Usage. This is the place to remove the indicator from your screen. If, for whatever reason, you want to put it back on, follow the same steps.

You can manage the notifications that come through on your iPad. Many apps have a habit of alerting you about every little thing. You can control these under Settings, and Notifications. This will allow you to easily manage the apps that alert you, and you can turn off the ones you don’t need. This will keep your alerts for things that actually matter.

Search Engine

Would you prefer not to use Google with your iPad? Just change it out for a different one. To access this feature open your Settings menu, click Safari and then click Search Engine. Pick another search engine from that list. You have the choice between Google, Bing or Yahoo.

Are you having problems with a scratches screen? The iPad’s screen is resistant to damage, however, if you are starting to notice little scratches, it is time to apply a screen protector. This avoids damage to both the iPad and your fingers.

To copy text on your iPad, simply double tap a keyword. However, it may be difficult copying an entire paragraph using that method. If you want to copy the entire paragraph, tap the text four times. This works well for addresses, paragraphs and the URL bar.

To copy text on your iPad, simply double tap a keyword. However, it may be difficult copying an entire paragraph using that method. If you want to copy the entire paragraph, tap the text four times. This works well for addresses, paragraphs and the URL bar.