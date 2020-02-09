Become A Cell Phone Master With These Top Tips

Do you think you know everything about cell phones? Most of the people out there do not know as much as they think. There are loads of cell phone tips out there, which makes it impossible to learn them all. This article delves into those tips to help you become better. There may be some surprising tips, even for you!

If you’re using a LTE or 4G signal, watch your video usage. You probably have a monthly allowance of data. Video eats up this allowance quickly, which can result in higher cellphone charges. If overages are a common occurrence for you, then you need to rethink your plan.

You do not have to pay charges for calling information. Instead, call 1-800-411-FREE. You will hear an ad, and then you can get the info you need.

AS they age, smartphones can become slower. The best way to keep your phone “new” is to download the latest updates to give it the latest technology. The updates are bigger and more powerful. That means your old phone might not be able to handle them.

If you are like most smartphone users, you probably use your phone almost constantly. Make sure you take a few minutes to reset it every so often. Smart phones are really just mini computers. It will run better when it is restarted and the memory is clear. There will be a noticeable difference in how your smartphone operates with regular reboots.

Is your phone’s battery life too short? If it does, you might find that your signal is weak. The fact is that poor signals can cause a battery to die sooner. Never leave your phone somewhere where it has poor reception.

Be wary when it comes to extended warranty protection. Such extra costs tend not to be worthwhile. Typically, if your phone messes up, it generally happens during the basic warranty term. Plus, a lot of people buy a new phone ever year, so the warranty that’s extended really isn’t worth it.

Prior to actually purchasing your new cell phone, go to some stores and comparison shop. Spend a few hours using various models while you test the features they have. In this way, you stand a far better chance of buying a phone you actually love to use.

Be sure that you actually need a smartphone before you buy one. Smartphones could be expensive, but they are often worth it. Some people, however, only need a phone to call people on. If you fit into this category and you purchase a smartphone, be aware that you monthly bill will probably be higher. This may make little sense.

Be careful with your cell phone when you are around water. A lot of users accidentally drop their phone into water and damage it. For best results, keep your phone away from any water source. Though you may feel confident in hanging on to your phone, accidents can still occur.

Don’t get a smartphone if you only talk on it. This can be a huge waste of money in the long run because you will get a lot of pricey features you do not need. You will pay far more for a smart phone so, make certain it will be worth the money.

You should buy a new phone every couple of years. Many webmasters configure their sites to work best when accessed from the latest devices. You might not even be able to access some sites at all with an older phone.

Spend time familiarizing yourself with the different apps that are included with the phone. Many phones today let you go online and play music at the same time. Most also have a calendar function. Understanding your apps will allow you to get more bang for your buck.

Make sure to have a protective case on your cell phone. They’re not cheap to fix! A screen protector can prevent the scratching of your screen. You might also want a hard case able to keep your phone safe in the event it is dropped.

If you have a cell phone, be sure to check the coverage map prior to going out of town. You likely know you have a signal near your home. It might even be everywhere you go on a regular basis. Nonetheless, when traveling or if you happen to live in a remote area, you may have some challenges when it comes to good coverage.

Make certain your phone has a sturdy case. Dropping many high-end phones can cost you quite a bit. Companies like Otterbox offer great cases that offer a high level of protection from accidental damage. In particular, take a look at something called “The Defender.”

Understand the functions of your phone calendar. You can schedule meetings, appointments, and even down time with it. You can get a reminder so you are ready. This can save you a lot of time.

Zoom Lenses

Don’t be fooled by zoom lenses in cell phone cameras. Optical zoom lenses on traditional cameras are different things than zoom functions on phones. Cell phones normally employ digital zooming, and it makes the pixels larger but degrades the quality of the images. Move close instead of zooming.

You should now have a better understanding of cell phones. It’s in your hands to use these as you need them. These tips can help you achieve another level of satisfaction with your phone. Having a cell phone that is hard to use is very frustrating.