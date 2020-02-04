Beat The Competition, Know More About Cell Phones

To be up to date with modern technology, it’s important to have a late model, well working cell phone. You will also need to learn what they are capable of doing. Continue reading to learn valuable tips about cellphones.

Don’t get in a big hurry to make an update to the newest phone. Sometimes it’s just not worth it. Newly released cell phones often have only minor changes and updates. Look at cell phone reviews prior to purchasing a new one. If you upgraded within the last year or two, you may be okay.

You don’t really have to pay high costs to dial the information number with your cell phone. You can just dial 800-411-FREE. You will hear an ad, and then you can get the info you need.

Extended Warranties

Extended warranties aren’t always a good choice. Extended warranties generally are not worth purchasing. A defective phone will generally fail within the time allotted for the regular warranty. Many people also purchase a new phone yearly; these people do not need an extended warranty.

Be sure that you actually need a smartphone before you buy one. These will cost you a pretty penny but provide a wealth of options and services. Therefore, you should choose it over a basic phone only if you need it. Smartphones not only cost more up front, but require a higher fee each month. A smartphone may not be a wise choice for you.

Don’t get your phone wet. Many people have ruined their phone by dropping it in water. To avoid this, try keeping the phone away from sources of water. You may believe you won’t drop your phone, but you can never be sure.

Don’t allow your phone to go dead before charging it. These batteries want to be recharged frequently. They won’t charge correctly if you let the battery completely die. Thus, see if you can charge the battery much earlier in the process.

You may not even need a case for your cell phone. The bodies of modern phones such as the smartphone already have very strong material such as Kevlar and carbon fiber incorporated. This may make it hard to use your phone on a day to day basis. Analyze your choices, and select a phone based on what you need.

If you are bored, you can always play some games on your cell phone. Smartphones have great graphics, which means you can use them to play great games. You can waste your memory if you give too much of it to games.

Make sure to have a protective case on your cell phone. Cell phones are expensive and difficult to repair. If yours is damaged, you may have to replace it. Get a screen protector that works good so the screen doesn’t get scratched. Along with screen protectors, try to get a case for your phone if you ever drop it.

Before you travel, check out your phone’s coverage map. For your day-to-day activities, you probably know how strong your signal usually is. You may always have a signal. Still, coverage can vary and it is important to know what to expect going into your trip.

Figure out how to access and use your phone’s calendar. You can schedule appointments, tasks, reminders and even leisure time. The phone can alert you prior to the event so you’re prepared. This really helps people organize their lives without having to take time to write things down on paper.

Want to look at videos through your phone? If so, rather than using your data, use Wi-Fi. Videos can use up your data fast. Unless your data plan is unlimited, stick to WiFi.

If you happen to be in a location where there is almost no signal, just turn your phone off or use flight mode. It will use up the battery if there isn’t a signal. Force it to stop searching for towers until you have reached an area with better signal.

Stay off your phone while driving. You may think using a cell phone on a hands free set while driving is safe, but you will still be concentrating more on the conversation than on the driving. Research has shown that this can be dangerous as well.

Family cell phone plans aren’t just for family. Most people are unaware of this fact, which prevents them from taking advantage of great deals. You can set up a plan with someone you trust. The companies don’t make sure you’re related so it wouldn’t be a concern. Anyone can always add a line.

Screen Protector

If your phone is a newer model, you probably will not need a screen protector. Many newer phones have extra protection built into the screen to prevent smudges or scratches. An additional screen protector is only going to mean you have more trouble reading the display. They may also get air bubbles or can get scratched.

If you don’t text a lot you should drop the plan you have for texting. This will reduce the amount of money you must pay. There are apps that will allow you to text. Also, if you’re using an iPhone, you can use iMessage to text other Apple users at no charge.

As you know, a quality cell phone is very important these days. The right combination of excellent battery life and quality features is important. These tips can help you get the most out of your phone.