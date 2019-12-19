Auction of special-edition Ford Mustang ends with delight – Scoop.co.nz

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Auction of
special-edition Ford Mustang ends with delighted new Bullitt
owner and welcome contribution to children’s
charity)
AUCKLAND, 18 December 2019
– A proud kiwi motorist is the happy owner of a
special-edition Ford Mustang with a celebrated backstory,
following a spirited online auction that ended with some
revved-up bidding.
Up for grabs was the once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity to purchase an exhilarating piece of motoring
history: a 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt – only 51 were
allocated to the New Zealand market.
In 1968, the iconic
action thriller movie ‘Bullitt,’ staring Steve McQueen,
was released. It featured a 1968 Mustang GT Fastback and
included a legendary San Francisco car chase fans will never
forget.
Top Sports Coupe of 2019
Ford
released the powerful, technology-packed 2019 Mustang
Bullitt to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie and,
in doing so, produced a Mustang that’s won the hearts of
fans. Stuff Motoring voted the Mustang Bullitt Top Sports
Coupe of 2019.
With just under 8000km on the clock, the
2018-registered Bullitt put up for auction on Trade Me was
Ford New Zealand’s promotional and press vehicle. It was
eventually sold for $95,100.
All proceeds from the
sale above the reserve price of $65,698.51 will be donated
to Variety, meaning that as well as making the new owner
very happy, the auction has benefited the children’s
charity to the tune of $29,400.
“Ford New Zealand have
been proudly supporting Variety for 29 years and we’re
delighted that the sale of this exciting piece of motoring
history has resulted in a healthy contribution to assisting
the exceptional work they do,” says Simon Rutherford,
Managing Director for Ford New Zealand.
“It’s great
to see the Bullitt going into the care of a devoted Mustang
fan while at the same time Kiwi kids will get a boost from
the superb work Variety do. We’re delighted to have been
able to help make that happen.”
Variety Chief Executive
Lorraine Taylor says the children’s charity was grateful
for the ongoing assistance provided through its relationship
with Ford NZ. “We’re so very fortunate to have an
amazing relationship with Ford and are very excited by the
opportunity this funding will provide in extending our work
to create a fairer future for all Kiwi kids, particularly on
our 30th anniversary,” she says.
Rutherford said he
wanted to acknowledge the support of Trade Me which had
supported the auction, waving its regular listing fees and
providing promotional assistance.
While the auction has
run its course, the Bullitt has been on display at North
Harbour Ford, where it’s attracted significant
interest.
“While the 2019 Bullitt is an iconic vehicle,
this particular car is unique in that it’s the very first
of 51 allocated to New Zealand. This Bullitt has certainly
attracted a lot of admirers while on display at the
dealership,” says North Harbour Ford Dealer Principal
Steve Fraser.
About the Mustang
Bullitt
Like the 1968 Mustang GT Fastback
featured in the movie ‘Bullitt’ that inspired it, the
2019 Bullitt delivers tire-smoking performance and
stop-you-in-your-tracks, smoking-hot looks.
It is a salute
to the 1968 movie car’s understated appearance, with
classic Dark Highland Green exterior paint and subtle chrome
accents. It enhances these classic elements with the
features that make today’s Mustang the best-selling sports
car in the world. The 2019 model is the third generation of
the Mustang Bullitt. Previous versions were sold in 2001 and
2008.
The 2019 Mustang Bullitt is equipped with a 5.0L V8
engine that delivers at least 475 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft.
of torque. It has a 6-speed manual transmission and a gear
shifter featuring a cue ball shift knob – a nod to the
original GT Fastback.
It is a very special part of New
Zealand Mustang history.
Mustang Bullitt
features:
• Exclusive Dark Highland Green
paintwork, exclusive to Mustang Bullitt, matching the colour
of the 1968 Fastback driven in the film.
• Gloss-black
19-inch Torq Thrust-style alloys, contrasting bright-red
Brembo brakes
• Unique Bullitt badging throughout
including fuel filler cap and strut-tower to strut-tower,
Bullitt scuff plates, unique finishes and green-stitched
dash, door trims.
• 5 litre V8 coupled to a six-speed
manual, upgraded for heightened performance with 345kW and
556Nm, an Open Air induction and intake manifold, with 87mm
throttle bodies, Ford Racing air-filter and a Powertrain
Control Module shared with the Shelby Mustang
GT3.
• Rev-matching system, delivering smoother
downshifts accompanied by a ‘blip’ of the engine, adding
to the vocal drama delivered by a standard Active Valve
Exhaust.
• 4 modes with the Active Valve Exhaust, on
top of Mustang Bullitt’s individual Drive and Steering
modes.
• MagneRide Suspension Damping System to
optimises ride & handling
• Leather Recaro
seats
• And our favourite feature – a stark-white
cue-ball gear-shift knob and unique stitched gearshifter
boot!
About Ford Motor
Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company
based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs,
manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars,
trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury
vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor
Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in
electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions.
Ford employs approximately 203,000 people worldwide. For
more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor
Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.
About
Variety
Variety believes that every child
deserves the same opportunities to reach their full
potential. Ford NZ has been a proud sponsor for 29 years and
with proceeds from this auction, we can help further the
good work Variety does in New Zealand for Kiwi kids! For
more information regarding Variety, please visit www.variety.org.nz.