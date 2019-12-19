Auction of special-edition Ford Mustang ends with delight – Scoop.co.nz

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Auction of

AUCKLAND, 18 December 2019

– A proud kiwi motorist is the happy owner of a

special-edition Ford Mustang with a celebrated backstory,

following a spirited online auction that ended with some

revved-up bidding.

Up for grabs was the once-in-a-lifetime

opportunity to purchase an exhilarating piece of motoring

history: a 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt – only 51 were

allocated to the New Zealand market.

In 1968, the iconic

action thriller movie ‘Bullitt,’ staring Steve McQueen,

was released. It featured a 1968 Mustang GT Fastback and

included a legendary San Francisco car chase fans will never

forget.

Top Sports Coupe of 2019

Ford

released the powerful, technology-packed 2019 Mustang

Bullitt to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie and,

in doing so, produced a Mustang that’s won the hearts of

fans. Stuff Motoring voted the Mustang Bullitt Top Sports

Coupe of 2019.

With just under 8000km on the clock, the

2018-registered Bullitt put up for auction on Trade Me was

Ford New Zealand’s promotional and press vehicle. It was

eventually sold for $95,100.

All proceeds from the

sale above the reserve price of $65,698.51 will be donated

to Variety, meaning that as well as making the new owner

very happy, the auction has benefited the children’s

charity to the tune of $29,400.

“Ford New Zealand have

been proudly supporting Variety for 29 years and we’re

delighted that the sale of this exciting piece of motoring

history has resulted in a healthy contribution to assisting

the exceptional work they do,” says Simon Rutherford,

Managing Director for Ford New Zealand.

“It’s great

to see the Bullitt going into the care of a devoted Mustang

fan while at the same time Kiwi kids will get a boost from

the superb work Variety do. We’re delighted to have been

able to help make that happen.”

Variety Chief Executive

Lorraine Taylor says the children’s charity was grateful

for the ongoing assistance provided through its relationship

with Ford NZ. “We’re so very fortunate to have an

amazing relationship with Ford and are very excited by the

opportunity this funding will provide in extending our work

to create a fairer future for all Kiwi kids, particularly on

our 30th anniversary,” she says.

Rutherford said he

wanted to acknowledge the support of Trade Me which had

supported the auction, waving its regular listing fees and

providing promotional assistance.

While the auction has

run its course, the Bullitt has been on display at North

Harbour Ford, where it’s attracted significant

interest.

“While the 2019 Bullitt is an iconic vehicle,

this particular car is unique in that it’s the very first

of 51 allocated to New Zealand. This Bullitt has certainly

attracted a lot of admirers while on display at the

dealership,” says North Harbour Ford Dealer Principal

Steve Fraser.

About the Mustang

Bullitt

Like the 1968 Mustang GT Fastback

featured in the movie ‘Bullitt’ that inspired it, the

2019 Bullitt delivers tire-smoking performance and

stop-you-in-your-tracks, smoking-hot looks.

It is a salute

to the 1968 movie car’s understated appearance, with

classic Dark Highland Green exterior paint and subtle chrome

accents. It enhances these classic elements with the

features that make today’s Mustang the best-selling sports

car in the world. The 2019 model is the third generation of

the Mustang Bullitt. Previous versions were sold in 2001 and

2008.

The 2019 Mustang Bullitt is equipped with a 5.0L V8

engine that delivers at least 475 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft.

of torque. It has a 6-speed manual transmission and a gear

shifter featuring a cue ball shift knob – a nod to the

original GT Fastback.

It is a very special part of New

Zealand Mustang history.

Mustang Bullitt

features:

• Exclusive Dark Highland Green

paintwork, exclusive to Mustang Bullitt, matching the colour

of the 1968 Fastback driven in the film.

• Gloss-black

19-inch Torq Thrust-style alloys, contrasting bright-red

Brembo brakes

• Unique Bullitt badging throughout

including fuel filler cap and strut-tower to strut-tower,

Bullitt scuff plates, unique finishes and green-stitched

dash, door trims.

• 5 litre V8 coupled to a six-speed

manual, upgraded for heightened performance with 345kW and

556Nm, an Open Air induction and intake manifold, with 87mm

throttle bodies, Ford Racing air-filter and a Powertrain

Control Module shared with the Shelby Mustang

GT3.

• Rev-matching system, delivering smoother

downshifts accompanied by a ‘blip’ of the engine, adding

to the vocal drama delivered by a standard Active Valve

Exhaust.

• 4 modes with the Active Valve Exhaust, on

top of Mustang Bullitt’s individual Drive and Steering

modes.

• MagneRide Suspension Damping System to

optimises ride & handling

• Leather Recaro

seats

• And our favourite feature – a stark-white

cue-ball gear-shift knob and unique stitched gearshifter

boot!

About

Variety

Variety believes that every child

deserves the same opportunities to reach their full

potential. Ford NZ has been a proud sponsor for 29 years and

with proceeds from this auction, we can help further the

good work Variety does in New Zealand for Kiwi kids! For

more information regarding Variety, please visit www.variety.org.nz.

