Arlos new floodlight security camera is completely wireless – Engadget

It also promises to be one of the better floodlight options. It can record 2K video with HDR to ensure that you clearly see a would-be burglar, and provide color night vision when conventional black-and-white isn’t enough. You can also expect “superior” brightness (not that Arlo has quantified it) and an ambient light sensor that adjusts the floodlight’s strength based on surrounding light. AS you’d expect, there’s two-way audio to ward off suspicious types.

The camera debuts this spring for a competitive (though not spectacular) $250. As with many connected security cams, though, you may want a subscription to make the most of the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. You only get a three-month trial of Arlo Smart, which offers a rolling 30 days of cloud recordings plus upgraded object detection. After that, you’re looking at $3 per month for one camera ($10 per month for up to five) to maintain those perks.