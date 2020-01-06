Arlo Introduces First-Ever Wire-Free Floodlight Camera For Even Bolder Illumination And Protection – Canada NewsWire

“Arlo’s industry-leading technology is now packed into a wire free, sleek form factor allowing for seamless camera and floodlight integration,” said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. “With this highly functional, yet minimalist design, users are able to reap the benefits of increased illumination, best-in-class camera performance and computer vision technology resulting in even more peace of mind – all without compromising their home exterior aesthetic.”

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera implements a variety of features to clearly identify and alert who or what is outside a user’s home. These ensure maximum image and audio quality even in instances where users might typically experience a washout effect from brightness or distracting background noise. Features include:

Superior Brightness: Powerful LED’s illuminate a wide area, activated by motion or manually.

Powerful LED’s illuminate a wide area, activated by motion or manually. 2K Video with HDR: Zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K HDR during live or recorded video viewing.

Zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in HDR during live or recorded video viewing. Color Night Vision: See what’s lurking in the dark with color night vision or traditional black and white.

See what’s lurking in the dark with color night vision or traditional black and white. 160-degree Diagonal View: Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view.

Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view. 2-Way Audio: Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality.

Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality. Built-in Smart Siren: Trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event.

Trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event. Rechargeable Battery: Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security.

Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security. Custom Control: Enhance protection with custom floodlight and camera settings.

Thanks to a dedicated ambient light sensor, the floodlight camera can automatically measure the amount of surrounding light to allow for true customization for when the floodlight automatically turns on. To do so, users can configure the ambient light sensor’s sensitivity threshold to surrounding light within the Arlo app. This level of customization will in turn help users further preserve the product’s battery life as well. The floodlight camera also offers three different light patterns – constant, flashing, and pulsating – which users can control manually on-demand or via automation rules.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera was designed with user convenience in mind and allows for easy installation in a variety of outdoor environments. Through its clean, unibody design, the floodlight camera offers a beautiful outer-body casing to seamlessly blend into any home exterior. Designed with an integrated ball mount and ceiling adapter accessory, users can easily articulate the floodlight camera in nearly any direction and install on a number of hard surfaces.

With the purchase of the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, users will receive a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, where they will have access to rolling 30-days of 2K cloud recordings to store and view video clips. Users will be able to customize their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages.2Arlo Smart’s e9113 feature provides access to emergency services local to the camera’s location for quick action in emergency situations. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings from their floodlight cameras, adjust their camera’s settings or access cloud recordings with the available Arlo Smart trial.

For more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company’s products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company’s new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security Cameras, Security Camera Systems. Type: excludes not remote viewing ready, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-June 2019

2 Personalized alerts made available through the complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial subscription

3 Available to customers in the United States only

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: [email protected], 949-438-1088, http://www.arlo.com

Related Links

http://www.arlo.com