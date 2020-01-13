Are You Taking Full Advantage Of Your Iphone? Learn All The Ins And Outs Of Your Device Here!

Although there are millions of people out there purchasing iPhones, few actually know how to make the best use out of them right away. The good thing is, there are many articles such as this one online that will show you some simple tips anyone can use. Keep reading and learn some tricks for making the most of the iphone.

As soon as any new updates are available, you should immediately update your phone. When you update your phone, you will have the latest bug fixes, patches and options to keep your phone running well. It also make you move pictures and documents to your computer. This way, if your phone is damaged, you will not lose everything.

You can also take a picture through using your headphone cord on the iphone. Hold the phone steady and press the button on the cord. You will get a clear shot and won’t shake the phone by doing this.

Location-based reminders are possible thanks to Siri. You can ask Siri to remind you to call your work at 5pm. Instead, you can say “Remind me when I get back home to call work, Siri.” The phone will then detect when you are home and remind you of your call. So, if you unsure of your return time, a reminder can still be established.

It is possible to create an app from your commonly used sites. Navigate to the site in question. Once you are there, simply tap on the “Go” button. This will give you the option to add this site to your home screen. Once it connects to your home screen you have the option to change the name and personalize the app.

While most people know how to surf the Internet or check email on the iphone, many are unsure of the proper way to save specific images from websites or messages. The images in these apps can be saved by simply touching them and holding down your finger for a short amount of time. A menu will pop up giving you an option to save.

One useful application allows you to upload and save files to your iphone. You can easily upload a variety of multimedia files to your iphone. You just need to link your iphone to a computer in order to access files, and you can also open them right from the phone itself.

You can even take pictures with the headphone cord. Simply frame the picture that you wish to take. Once you’re ready to take a picture, simply press down on the button on your cord. This will take the photo. You can save your picture by following the usual steps.

You can use the settings to make the iphone visually indicate when you have an incoming call or message. If you want to have a silent notification, the iPhone’s LED camera can be set to blink whenever you receive a call and/or message. In the Settings menu, go to General, then to Accessibility. From here, it’s easy to program your LED Flash option.

The Safari browser on the iphone allows you to do virtually everything you can do on a large computer, and that includes bringing images down from websites. Simple tap and hold the image you wish to save from any online site. You can save images to the Camera Roll on your phone. There is also the option of using the picture in a message you will send.

Be sure to keep your iPhone’s operating system up to date. The iphone is really like a mini-computer, so every now and then patches appear to fix security holes, bugs and issues with functionality. This updating is crucial if personal information is accessed online with your phone.

Ideally, this article has provided you with a few useful iphone tips that you weren’t aware of before. A general understanding of some of the things they can do is very useful. Stick with the information laid out here, and you are soon going to be showing friends the tricks you learned.