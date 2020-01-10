Apples website and stores begin carrying a smart water bottle that can track your hydration – iMore

As the description states, the Hidrate Spark 3 tracks your water intake and, when it detects that you need to drink more water, prompts the water bottle to glow. It will also send push notifications to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch in case you aren’t in eye line of the bottle.

As Apple continues to move more into the health space with products and services like Apple Watch and the Research app, it also continues to add more health products to its website and retail stores. The latest product to hit Apple retail is the Hidrate Spark 3 , a smart water bottle that helps you stay properly hydrated.

“Hidrate Spark 3 smart water bottle helps improve your water intake by tracking your water consumption and glowing when it’s time for a drink. The bright glow and push notifications on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch will train you to sip more often, inching you closer to your hydration goals.

The bottle is able to understand down to the ounce how much water you need to drink because of its app and integration with the Health app on your iPhone. As you go about your day, the app reads your personal information and steps in order to dynamically adjust your daily hydration goal. The bottle then detects how much water you are drinking and reports it back to the app. You can also add water you drink from other places through the Apple Watch app which also provides a handy complication.

The Hidrate Spark 3 costs $59.95 and comes in three Apple-exclusive colors: black, white, and yellow. According to Apple’s website, store pickup is as far out as February 10th and ship-to-home dates range from January 31st to February 10th.

