Apple Mac Pros Price In Malaysia Revealed To Start From RM25,999 [Updated] – Stuff

The high pricing is due to the fact the Mac Pro is meant for professionals that require some powerful tech to get their work done. As such, the Mac Pro can be configured to be added with tech such as an Intel Xeon W 28-core 56-thread CPU, two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards, 1.5TB DDR4-2933 ECC RAM, 8TB solid state drive, as well as 1280W power supply.

Configurations for the Mac Pro Tower version is now available and if you take the processor, memory, graphics, storage and add on features such as Apple Afterburner, stainless steel frame with wheels, magic mouse and trackpad, as well as pre-installed softwares of Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, the cost balloons up to RM233k and above. That’s almost 10x the initial cost.

At least shipping is free. Based on the Apple website, the Mac Pro should be available by early February 2020.