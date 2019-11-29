Apple Black Friday 2019: Best deals are going fast (just updated) – CNET

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season’s best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.



If you’re looking for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on high-end Apple devices right now, one general rule of thumb is that retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as your cellular carrier, are the best places to look — not the Apple Store. Deals on the iPhone 11 and MacBook Pro have been snapped up quickly — we’ll update this post frequently and note if they’re restocked.

We’ll also keep updating this Black Friday guide with new deals as we discover them. And while you’re shopping, we have ideas for how to keep your stress level manageable. Visit our Holiday Survival Guide for tips on how to get through the Thanksgiving weekend without too much strain.

Best Black Friday 2019 Apple deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Get a new iPhone 11 (or iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max) and Verizon will give you $700 off a second, which is like getting a standard iPhone 11 for free. Read our iPhone 11 review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Here’s a stealthy deal you don’t want to miss on the new MacBook Air. At Amazon, it’s $899, which is already well down from Apple’s list price of $1,099. But, if you choose “no rush shipping,” you can knock another $100 off, which is pretty amazing. Another decent optioon: Get $200 off a new MacBook Air right now with this Best Buy deal. Best Buy is also offering $100 off the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro now as well (if you’re a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join).