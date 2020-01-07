Alienware turned a gaming PC into a Nintendo Switch – The Verge

Alienware builds desktops and laptops, and at CES 2020, the company showed off its vision for the future of portable gaming, the Concept UFO prototype. It looks a whole lot like a Nintendo Switch, except that its a full Windows 10 gaming PC that can play nearly any major PC game, anywhere.
