Acers ConceptD 7 Ezel is a laptop for creators with a versatile display and top-shelf parts – Good Gear Guide

‘);

consent.ads.queue.push(function(){

try {

IDG.GPT.addDisplayedAd(“gpt-superstitial”, “true”);

$(‘#gpt-superstitial’).responsiveAd({screenSize:’971 1115′, scriptTags: []});

IDG.GPT.log(“Creating ad: gpt-superstitial [971 1115]”);

}

catch (exception) {

console.log(“Error with IDG.GPT: ” + exception);

}

});

If you think the ConceptD 7 Ezel is cool, check out the blazing-fast ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro.

“);

});

try {

$(“div.lazyload_blox_ad”).lazyLoadAd({

threshold : 0, // You can set threshold on how close to the edge ad should come before it is loaded. Default is 0 (when it is visible).

forceLoad : false, // Ad is loaded even if not visible. Default is false.

onLoad : false, // Callback function on call ad loading

onComplete : false, // Callback function when load is loaded

timeout : 1500, // Timeout ad load

debug : false, // For debug use : draw colors border depends on load status

xray : false // For debug use : display a complete page view with ad placements

}) ;

}

catch (exception){

console.log(“error loading lazyload_ad ” + exception);

}

});

Acer’s ConceptD 7 Ezel is no ordinary line of convertible laptops. It can flip and rotate its display into five different modes from traditional clamshell to tablet, and it’s touch/pen friendly as well. Its stylish design is both beautiful and quiet. The ConceptD 7 is already well-configured, enough so that it was crowned the best content creation laptop of 2019 on our Full Nerd podcast, and the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro takes it up another notch with the highest-end parts available.

Announced Sunday at CES in Las Vegas, the ConceptD 7 Ezel line is one of the latest additions to Acer’s ConceptD PCs and workstations for creators, which were originally introduced last April. These systems are designed for digital-era artists, videographers, designers, and other “creator” types. Acer found these users were often buying gaming PCs for their processing- and graphics-intensive work. The ConceptD line gives them what they want, but in more aesthetically pleasing and office-appropriate designs.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel’s display flips and floats

All ConceptD 7 Ezel laptops will features a 15.6-inch display mounted with a special two-part Ezel hinge. Most convertibles have one hinge at the bottom of the display that can rotate 360 degrees from fully closed into a tablet mode, with the keyboard upside-down.

Acer The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel’s display has two hinges, one at the bottom and one at the middle, so it can work as a clamshell or “float” at a number of angles for viewing or drawing.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel hinge is actually a panel mounted behind the display with two hinges. A bottom hinge can rotate the entire display backward about 135 degrees to work in a traditional clamshell mode. A middle hinge flips the display out from the center, so it can float at an angle or go completely flat into tablet mode, with the keyboard safely underneath instead of upside-down. (We’ve seen a similar design on the mainstream HP Spectre Folio.)

Acer The ConceptD 7 Ezel display can work as a conventional clamshell, or rotate and flip into numerous modes, including tablet mode.

The display specs are just as high-end as the rest of the package: 4K IPS touch, with maximum brightness of 400 nits. Color accuracy is a priority for creatives, and these displays offer integrated color correction, 100 percent Adobe RGB color gamut reproduction, and support for Pantone Matching System Colors. Acer says the displays have a color accuracy of Delta E <2.

Materially, the screens are made of Gorilla Glass 6 for high durability. They also have an anti-glare coating for working under bright indoor lights or outdoor sunshine. A Wacom EMR pen is bundled with the laptops for drawing or writing onscreen.

Acer The ConceptD 7 Ezel laptops will come with a Wacom EMR pen for full drawing capabilities.

Given the hazy availability schedule, configurations weren’t quite set in stone at the time of the announcement. The ConceptD 7 Ezel will feature up to an Intel 10th-generation Core H-series processor, and what Acer calls “the latest Nvidia GPUs” (meaning the specific parts probably aren’t announced yet). It will offer up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 2TB PCIe SSD. Prices will start at $2,699.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro kicks it up a few notches, boasting Intel Xeon CPU and Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 horsepower, plus ECC memory and Windows 10 Pro. Prices will start at $3,099.