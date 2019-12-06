11000 People Ask Spotify To Support Nintendo Switch, The Response Is Underwhelming – Nintendo Life

If you’ve been hoping for a Spotify app to one day appear on your Nintendo Switch, you may well be waiting for a very long time.

On Spotify’s Community portal, a user going by the name Erboda sent in a request to get the music streaming app running on Nintendo’s latest console. The comment was made back in 2017, only a month after the Switch first launched, and has since received 11,000 votes from other users also wishing to express their support for the request.

Finally, after all this time, Spotify staff have responded to the popular suggestion. As is often the case in situations like these, the response refuses to commit to either a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer:

“Hey folks, Spotify staff here. We’re always working on improving the Spotify experience across platforms, but we don’t have any further information to share at the moment.

It should also be noted that we typically don’t announce integrations with third parties in advance.

Thanks for continuing to share your ideas.”

For the most part, Nintendo has designed the Switch to be a games-only console. While the PS4 and Xbox One can run a countless number of apps including Twitch, Amazon Prime Video and a variety of TV services, the Switch only has YouTube and Hulu. As such, we’d expect the demand for a Switch Spotify app would have to be incredibly high before Nintendo opens up to the idea.

Still, that final ‘third party’ sentence does give us a little bit of hope for a partnership in the future. It seems that if Spotify ever does come to the console, it would get a surprise-launch without any notice coming our way beforehand.

Would you like to have Spotify on Switch? Let us know in the comments.